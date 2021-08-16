Community Care

Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.

Learn more about community care.

Chapel Services and Chapel

VA Houston health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support.

Learn more about chaplain services.

Epilepsy Center of Excellence

The Epilepsy Center of Excellence (ECoE) at VA Houston specializes in the evaluation of patients with poorly controlled epilepsy, pre-surgical evaluation of epilepsy patients, consultation on treatment of difficult to control epilepsy patients, and the evaluation of patients with paroxysmal non-epileptic events.

Learn more about the ECoE.

Fisher House

The Houston Fisher House provides living suites, at no cost, to family members of hospitalized Veterans and military members.

Learn more about Houston VA Fisher House.

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention

The Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve the overall well-being of the Veteran.

Learn more about HPDP.

Million Veteran Program

The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is a national, voluntary research program designed to help researchers better understand how genes affect health and illness, with the goal of improving health care for Veterans.

Learn more about MVP.

MOVE! Weight Management

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.

Learn more about MOVE!.

Returning OEF/OIF/OND Veterans’ Environment of Recovery (ROVER)

ROVER is an intensive treatment program designed specifically for OEF/OIF/OND combat Veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD, substance dependence, mood, or anxiety disorder.

Learn more about ROVER at VA Houston.

Support Groups

The VA Houston Healthcare System offers a wide variety of support groups for both Veterans and family members. Talk with a social worker in your Prime Care Clinic for more information.

Learn about our support groups.

Wellness and Fitness Center

The Wellness and Fitness Center at the Houston VA Medical Center has membership options available for Veteran patients, employees, contractors, and volunteers.

Learn more about VA Houston Wellness and Fitness Center.

Women's Inpatient Specialty Environment of Recovery (WISER)

WISER is a trauma-informed, intensive treatment approach tailored specifically for women Veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD, mood or anxiety disorder, and co-occurring substance abuse/dependence.

Learn more about the WISER Program.