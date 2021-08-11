Amputation care

The Amputation clinic is where you go to get evaluated for a prosthesis. The whole clinic team will be there and will evaluate if you are strong enough and healthy enough to use a prosthesis. Only this clinic can order a prosthesis. Your amputation surgery did not have to be done at the VA and the amputation does not need to be service-connected to get your prosthesis through the VA.

Your prosthesis can be made on-site in our newly-remodeled, accredited lab or you can use one of our contract vendors in the community. After obtaining a prosthesis you will come to see our therapists to learn how to use it. If you would like to be seen in the Amputation Clinic or by one of our amputee specialty therapists, asking your Primary Care provider to submit a consult or call Bismy B. Joseph at 713-791-1414, ext. 28054