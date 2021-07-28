Auditory system disabilities (including hearing loss and tinnitus) are among the most common service-related disabilities in every period of service since WWII.

VA audiologists provide a range of clinic services to our Nation’s Veterans. Services include:

Hearing screenings : Hearing loss and tinnitus are the most prevalent service-connected disabilities of all compensation recipients among Veterans. Additionally, hearing loss impacts approximately 45% of adults over the age of 65 in the general population. The most common type of hearing loss among Veterans is high frequency sensorineural hearing loss that varies in severity from mild to profound. This type of hearing loss is generally caused by noise exposure, age or both and causes difficulty distinguishing sounds or understanding speech. The most common treatment for this hearing loss is hearing aids and/or cochlear implants. Audiologists work with Veterans and their families to improve communication by using advanced technologies and extensive counseling.

Hearing aid fittings

Aural Rehabilitation

Ototoxic monitoring

Telehealth appointments: Through the use of Clinical Video Telehealth, over 70 medical centers currently provide care to 210 CBOCs by connecting patients with providers at the medical center. Services available through telehealth include hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings and follow-ups, auditory rehabilitation and tinnitus management. The VA Audiology and Speech Pathology National Program Office is also exploring ways to provide services directly into the Veteran’s home through computer technologies and mobile device applications.

VA is able to provide state of the art technology to Veterans with hearing loss. Devices include:

Hearing Aids

FM Systems

Cochlear Implants

Bone-anchored Hearing Aids

Tinnitus Maskers/Sound Generators

Assistive/Alerting Devices

All Veterans enrolled in VA’s health care system are eligible for comprehensive audiology diagnostic evaluations. Specific eligibility rules apply to hearing aid services.

Learn more about hearing aids.

Location: 2nd floor, Room 2A-120

Phone: 713-794-7112

Hours: 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.