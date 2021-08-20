Cancer center
The Cancer Program seeks to improve the care of cancer patients by providing state-of-the-art diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and supportive care services.
The Cancer Program at VA Houston Healthcare System seeks to improve the care of cancer patients by providing state-of-the-art diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and supportive care services. We extend this care by being an accredited Commission on Cancer (CoC) program. This means we are dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education, and the monitoring of comprehensive quality care.
We believe that treating the whole Veteran is the key to quality healthcare and our Cancer Program is comprised of:
- Board certified medical oncologists
- Board certified surgical oncologists
- Board certified radiation oncologists
- Certified oncology nursing staff
- Social workers, case managers
- Palliative care physicians
- Pathologists
- Radiologists
- Psychologists
- Dieticians
- Cancer registrars
- Outreach coordinators
- Quality improvement specialists
Location: 4th floor, to the left of the green elevators, 4H
Hours: 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for federal holidays
Cancer Center and Hematology/Oncology Clinic: 713-794-7454
Oncology Dietitian: 713-791-1414, ext. 25800
- Schedule next chemotherapy or MD visit: 713-794-7454
- Cancel upcoming appointment: 713-794-7454
- Ask your nurse a question: Call nurse voicemail at 713-791-1414, ext. 24170. Leave your name, social security number, telephone number, and a brief message. A nurse will contact you within 24 hours.
For active medications that have refills, call the Clinical Contact Center at 800-639-5137 or 7713-794-8985 or visit My HealtheVet.
- All chemotherapy and blood infusions require that labs be drawn prior your treatment.
- A lab technician is available in the clinic for all lab work needed.
- It can take anywhere from 1-2 hours for lab results to be returned to your doctor.
- To prevent appointment delays, it is highly recommended to obtain labs 2 days prior to your scheduled appointments.
My HealtheVet provides VA patients with convenient online access to prescription refills, appointments, lab results, and health-related resources like the Veterans Health Library. Secure messaging can be used to communicate non-urgent, health-related issues to your health care teams. Your health care team may also use Secure Messaging to send you educational information about your medical condition.
Veterans can register for a basic My HealtheVet account from any computer or smartphone. This will give you access to online prescription refills. To upgrade your account, talk with your nurse or other Oncology staff member to become “In-Person Authenticated. This will give you access to all the My HealtheVet features. Studies show that patients who are more involved in their health care decisions have better outcomes. Take an active role in your healthcare by signing up for My HealtheVet today.
Our goal is to make sure each patient understands that they are a part of the treatment team. For that reason, please assist your physician in treating you by coming to each appointment with a prepared list of concerns, questions, and paper and pen to take notes regarding information your doctor will share with you.
If your medical emergency is life threatening, call 911. If your medical emergency is not life threatening, but cannot wait until the next clinic appointment, please contact our centralized call center at 713-791-1414, ext. 22458 to speak with the triage nurse.
Our psychosocial services department is comprised of a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Psychologist. The department can provide clinical case management services to Veterans and their families with psychosocial, coping and adjustment needs.
In addition, they provide brief assessments and individual counseling to help Veterans cope with cancer. Typical concerns addressed are worry, feelings of depression, changes in functioning or quality of life, and family/caregiver concerns.
If your concern can not wait until your next clinic appointment, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, select 1.
Surviving cancer can be physically and mentally challenging. There can be fear and uncertainty of what tomorrow might bring. Cancer support groups help patients and family members cope, adjust, and find balance when newly diagnosed, getting treatments, and dealing with physical and emotional side effects.
A clinical trial is a type of research study that tests how well new medical treatments or other interventions work in people. Such studies test new methods of screening, prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of a disease. Please ask your physician for more information regarding any clinical trial they feel you may be qualified for.