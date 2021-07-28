Cardiology

The Houston VA Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgery Program is the largest Cardiothoracic Surgery Center in the VA system. On average, the Houston program performs more than 300 cardiac cases and over 25 thoracic cases annually.

It is one of the only programs in the VA system that performs minimally invasive surgeries. Our surgeons each have more than 20 years of experience in the field of cardiothoracic surgery.

Our Surgical Intensive Care Unit has 18 beds dedicated to cardiothoracic surgery patients. On average we perform about 400 heart and lung surgery cases annually.

Services offered