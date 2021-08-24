Diagnostic and therapeutic services

Nuclear Medicine is a medical specialty that uses radiopharmaceuticals to image the body and treat disease. Radiopharmaceuticals are tiny amounts of radioactive materials. They can be detected by advanced instrumentation to provide information about the physiology (functioning) and the anatomy of the body.

The information gathered helps to establish a diagnosis and aids the physician in the determination of the most effective treatment. Some of Nuclear Medicine’s most frequently performed studies include:

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Nuclear Cardiac stress test

Bone Scan

Bone Density (BMD)

HIDA Scan

MUGA Scan

Gastric Emptying Scan

Renal Scan

Thyroid Uptake & Scan

V/Q (Lung Scan)

Patients will receive a courtesy call from a Nuclear Medicine technologist or Physician Associate a day prior to the scheduled appointment to discuss the test and go over any concerns.

Nuclear medicine location: 2C-260, 2nd floor, near green elevator, next to Radiology

PET location: 1st floor (Check in is in MRI)

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Phone: 713-794-7077

Appointments: Patients are referred by their physician.