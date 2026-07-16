Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program
Through a combination of individual counseling and skills training classes, Veterans can learn new ways to tolerate extreme emotions, behave in a less self-destructive manner, and interact more effectively with the world.
DBT Components
Individual Therapy: One hour of individual therapy for at least 6 months. Individual therapy helps work on behaviors which threaten one’s life, one’s success in treatment and one’s ability to enjoy life.
Skills Training Classes: Learn and practice new skills in a 1.5 hour skills class each week for at least 6 months. Skills classes teach the following modules: Interpersonal Effectiveness, Emotion Regulation, Distress Tolerance, and Mindfulness.
Telephone Consultation: Individual therapists are available between therapy sessions for telephone coaching. These are phone calls with the individual therapist which help apply skills in real-life situations while they are happening.
Intensive Group Track: Some participants may be recommended to attend a group-only track within our program which meets Thursday mornings for a two and a half hour small group during which the above skills are taught and closely examined to meet each individual's needs.
How can I Participate in the DBT Program?
Veterans who are interested in being referred to DBT can speak to their Mental Health Treatment Coordinator and request a consult be placed. Veterans need to be assigned to a mental health treatment provider prior to referral to DBT. Once consulted the DBT team will reach out to the Veteran and schedule a screening appointment to ensure DBT is a good program for their needs.
Contact
Julie Skutch, PhD
Phone:
Homework
For Veterans who are currently participating in the DBT Program.
Tuesday Group - Emotion Regulation Homework Schedule (July – September 2026)
July 14
Lesson: Mindfulness “What” Skills (Handouts 4-4C, p.53-59)
Homework: Worksheet 4-4B PICK ONE (p. 84-87) - DUE July 21
July 21
Lesson: Mindfulness “How” Skills (Handout 5-5C, p. 60-63)
Homework: Worksheet 5-5C PICK ONE (p. 88-93) - DUE July 28
July 28
Lesson: Overview/Goals/Function of Emotion/Myths (Handouts 1-4, p. 209-212)
Homework: Worksheet 2 (p. 275) - DUE Aug 4
August 4
Lesson: Model for Describing Emotions (Handout 5, p. 213)
Homework: Worksheet 4 or 4A (p. 281 or 282) – DUE Aug 11
August 11
Lesson: Overview, Check the Facts (Handout 7-8A, p. 227-229)
Homework: Worksheet 5 (p. 285-286) – DUE Aug 18
August 18
Lesson: Opposite Action (Handouts 9-11, p. 230-240)
Homework: Worksheet 7 (p. 288) – DUE Aug 25
August 25
Lesson: Problem Solving (Handouts 12-13, p. 241-244)
Homework: Worksheet 8 (p. 289-290) – DUE Sept 1
Sept 1
Lesson: Overview, Short-Term and Long-Term Positives (Handouts 14-18, p. 247-255)
Homework: Worksheets 10-11B PICK ONE (p. 295-300) – DUE Sept 8
Sept 8
Lesson: Remaining ABC PLEASE (Handouts 19-20, p. 256-257)
Homework: Worksheet 13 or 14 (p. 302 or 303) – DUE Sept 15
Sept 15
Lesson: Mindfulness of Current Emotion, Managing Extreme Emotions (Handouts 22-23, p. 264-265)
Homework: Worksheet 15 (p. 311) – DUE Sept 22
Wednesday Group - Emotion Regulation Homework Schedule (July – September 2026)
July 15
Lesson: Mindfulness “What” Skills (Handouts 4-4C, p.53-59)
Homework: Worksheet 4-4B PICK ONE (p. 84-87) - DUE July 22
July 22
Lesson: Mindfulness “How” Skills (Handout 5-5C, p. 60-63)
Homework: Worksheet 5-5C PICK ONE (p. 88-93) - DUE July 29
July 29
Lesson: Overview/Goals/Function of Emotion/Myths (Handouts 1-4, p. 209-212)
Homework: Worksheet 2 (p. 275) - DUE Aug 5
August 5
Lesson: Model for Describing Emotions (Handout 5, p. 213)
Homework: Worksheet 4 or 4A (p. 281 or 282) – DUE Aug 12
August 12
Lesson: Overview, Check the Facts (Handout 7-8A, p. 227-229)
Homework: Worksheet 5 (p. 285-286) – DUE Aug 19
August 19
Lesson: Opposite Action (Handouts 9-11, p. 230-240)
Homework: Worksheet 7 (p. 288) – DUE Aug 26
August 26
Lesson: Problem Solving (Handouts 12-13, p. 241-244)
Homework: Worksheet 8 (p. 289-290) – DUE Sept 2
Sept 2
Lesson: Overview, Short-Term and Long-Term Positives (Handouts 14-18, p. 247-255)
Homework: Worksheets 10-11B PICK ONE (p. 295-300) – DUE Sept 9
Sept 9
Lesson: Remaining ABC PLEASE (Handouts 19-20, p. 256-257)
Homework: Worksheet 13 or 14 (p. 302 or 303) – DUE Sept 16
Sept 16
Lesson: Mindfulness of Current Emotion, Managing Extreme Emotions (Handouts 22-23, p. 264-265)
Homework: Worksheet 15 (p. 311) – DUE Sept 23
Thursday Group - Emotion Regulation Homework Schedule (July – September 2026)
July 16
Lesson: Mindfulness “What” Skills (Handouts 4-4C, p.53-59)
Homework: Worksheet 4-4B – PICK ONE (p. 84-87) - DUE July 23
July 23
Lesson: Mindfulness “How” Skills (Handout 5-5C, p. 60-63)
Homework: Worksheet 5-5C PICK ONE (p. 88-93) - DUE July 30
July 30
Lesson: Overview/Goals/Function of Emotion/Myths (Handouts 1-4, p. 209-212)
Homework: Worksheet 2 (p. 275) - DUE Aug 6
August 6
Lesson: Model for Describing Emotions (Handout 5, p. 213)
Homework: Worksheet 4 or 4A (p. 281 or 282) – DUE Aug 13
August 13
Lesson: Overview, Check the Facts (Handout 7-8A, p. 227-229)
Homework: Worksheet 5 (p. 285-286) – DUE Aug 20
August 20
Lesson: Opposite Action (Handouts 9-11, p. 230-240)
Homework: Worksheet 7 (p. 288) – DUE Aug 27
August 27
Lesson: Problem Solving (Handouts 12-13, p. 241-244)
Homework: Worksheet 8 (p. 289-290) – DUE Sept 3
Sept 3
Lesson: Overview, Short-Term and Long-Term Positives (Handouts 14-18, p. 247-255)
Homework: Worksheets 10-11B PICK ONE (p. 295-300) – DUE Sept 10
Sept 10
Lesson: Remaining ABC PLEASE (Handouts 19-20, p. 256-257)
Homework: Worksheet 13 or 14 (p. 302 or 303) – DUE Sept 17
Sept 17
Lesson: Mindfulness of Current Emotion, Managing Extreme Emotions (Handouts 22-23, p. 264-265)
Homework: Worksheet 15 (p. 311) – DUE Sept 24