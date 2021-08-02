Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program
Through a combination of individual counseling and skills training classes, Veterans can learn new ways to tolerate extreme emotions, behave in a less self-destructive manner, and interact more effectively with the world.
DBT Components
Individual Therapy: One hour of individual therapy for at least 6 months. Individual therapy helps work on behaviors which threaten one’s life, one’s success in treatment and one’s ability to enjoy life.
Skills Training Classes: Learn and practice new skills in a 1.5 hour skills class each week for at least 6 months. Skills classes teach the following modules: Interpersonal Effectiveness, Emotion Regulation, Distress Tolerance, and Mindfulness.
Telephone Consultation: Individual therapists are available between therapy sessions for telephone coaching. These are phone calls with the individual therapist which help apply skills in real-life situations while they are happening.
Intensive Group Track: Some participants may be recommended to attend a group-only track within our program which meets Thursday mornings for a two and a half hour small group during which the above skills are taught and closely examined to meet each individual's needs.
How can I Participate in the DBT Program?
Veterans who are interested in being referred to DBT can speak to their Mental Health Treatment Coordinator and request a consult be placed. Veterans need to be assigned to a mental health treatment provider prior to referral to DBT. Once consulted the DBT team will reach out to the Veteran and schedule a screening appointment to ensure DBT is a good program for their needs.
Contact
Elizabeth Steen, LCSW
Phone: 281-687-1674
Homework
For Veterans who are currently participating in the DBT Program.