Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program

DBT Components

Individual Therapy: One hour of individual therapy for at least 6 months. Individual therapy helps work on behaviors which threaten one’s life, one’s success in treatment and one’s ability to enjoy life.

Skills Training Classes: Learn and practice new skills in a 1.5 hour skills class each week for at least 6 months. Skills classes teach the following modules: Interpersonal Effectiveness, Emotion Regulation, Distress Tolerance, and Mindfulness.

Telephone Consultation: Individual therapists are available between therapy sessions for telephone coaching. These are phone calls with the individual therapist which help apply skills in real-life situations while they are happening.

Intensive Group Track: Some participants may be recommended to attend a group-only track within our program which meets Thursday mornings for a two and a half hour small group during which the above skills are taught and closely examined to meet each individual's needs.

How can I Participate in the DBT Program?

Veterans who are interested in being referred to DBT can speak to their Mental Health Treatment Coordinator and request a consult be placed. Veterans need to be assigned to a mental health treatment provider prior to referral to DBT. Once consulted the DBT team will reach out to the Veteran and schedule a screening appointment to ensure DBT is a good program for their needs.

Elizabeth Steen, LCSW

Phone: 281-687-1674

Homework

For Veterans who are currently participating in the DBT Program.