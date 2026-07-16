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Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program

Through a combination of individual counseling and skills training classes, Veterans can learn new ways to tolerate extreme emotions, behave in a less self-destructive manner, and interact more effectively with the world.

DBT Components

Individual Therapy: One hour of individual therapy for at least 6 months. Individual therapy helps work on behaviors which threaten one’s life, one’s success in treatment and one’s ability to enjoy life.

Skills Training Classes: Learn and practice new skills in a 1.5 hour skills class each week for at least 6 months.  Skills classes teach the following modules:  Interpersonal Effectiveness, Emotion Regulation, Distress Tolerance, and Mindfulness.

Telephone Consultation: Individual therapists are available between therapy sessions for telephone coaching. These are phone calls with the individual therapist which help apply skills in real-life situations while they are happening.

Intensive Group Track: Some participants may be recommended to attend a group-only track within our program which meets Thursday mornings for a two and a half hour small group during which the above skills are taught and closely examined to meet each individual's needs.

How can I Participate in the DBT Program?

Veterans who are interested in being referred to DBT can speak to their Mental Health Treatment Coordinator and request a consult be placed. Veterans need to be assigned to a mental health treatment provider prior to referral to DBT. Once consulted the DBT team will reach out to the Veteran and schedule a screening appointment to ensure DBT is a good program for their needs.

Contact

Julie Skutch, PhD
Phone: 

Homework

For Veterans who are currently participating in the DBT Program. 

Tuesday Group - Emotion Regulation Homework Schedule (July – September 2026)

July 14

Lesson: Mindfulness “What” Skills (Handouts 4-4C, p.53-59)  

Homework: Worksheet 4-4B PICK ONE (p. 84-87) -  DUE July 21 

July 21

Lesson: Mindfulness “How” Skills (Handout 5-5C, p. 60-63) 

Homework: Worksheet 5-5C PICK ONE (p. 88-93) - DUE July 28

July 28

Lesson: Overview/Goals/Function of Emotion/Myths (Handouts 1-4, p. 209-212)

Homework: Worksheet 2 (p. 275)  - DUE Aug 4

August 4

Lesson:  Model for Describing Emotions (Handout 5, p. 213)

Homework: Worksheet 4 or 4A (p. 281 or 282) – DUE Aug 11

August 11

Lesson: Overview, Check the Facts (Handout 7-8A, p. 227-229)

Homework: Worksheet 5 (p. 285-286) – DUE Aug 18

August 18

Lesson: Opposite Action (Handouts 9-11, p. 230-240)

Homework: Worksheet 7 (p. 288) – DUE Aug 25

August 25

Lesson: Problem Solving (Handouts 12-13, p. 241-244)

Homework: Worksheet 8 (p. 289-290) – DUE Sept 1

Sept 1

Lesson: Overview, Short-Term and Long-Term Positives (Handouts 14-18, p. 247-255)

Homework: Worksheets 10-11B PICK ONE (p. 295-300) – DUE Sept 8

Sept 8

Lesson: Remaining ABC PLEASE (Handouts 19-20, p. 256-257)

Homework: Worksheet 13 or 14 (p. 302 or 303) – DUE Sept 15

Sept 15

Lesson: Mindfulness of Current Emotion, Managing Extreme Emotions (Handouts 22-23, p. 264-265)

Homework: Worksheet 15 (p. 311) – DUE Sept 22

Wednesday Group - Emotion Regulation Homework Schedule (July – September 2026)

July 15

Lesson: Mindfulness “What” Skills (Handouts 4-4C, p.53-59)  

Homework: Worksheet 4-4B PICK ONE (p. 84-87) -  DUE July 22 

July 22

Lesson: Mindfulness “How” Skills (Handout 5-5C, p. 60-63) 

Homework: Worksheet 5-5C PICK ONE (p. 88-93) - DUE July 29

July 29

Lesson: Overview/Goals/Function of Emotion/Myths (Handouts 1-4, p. 209-212)

Homework: Worksheet 2 (p. 275)  - DUE Aug 5

August 5

Lesson:  Model for Describing Emotions (Handout 5, p. 213)

Homework: Worksheet 4 or 4A (p. 281 or 282) – DUE Aug 12

August 12

Lesson: Overview, Check the Facts (Handout 7-8A, p. 227-229)

Homework: Worksheet 5 (p. 285-286) – DUE Aug 19

August 19

Lesson: Opposite Action (Handouts 9-11, p. 230-240)

Homework: Worksheet 7 (p. 288) – DUE Aug 26

August 26

Lesson: Problem Solving (Handouts 12-13, p. 241-244)

Homework: Worksheet 8 (p. 289-290) – DUE Sept 2

Sept 2

Lesson: Overview, Short-Term and Long-Term Positives (Handouts 14-18, p. 247-255)

Homework: Worksheets 10-11B PICK ONE (p. 295-300) – DUE Sept 9

Sept 9

Lesson: Remaining ABC PLEASE (Handouts 19-20, p. 256-257)

Homework: Worksheet 13 or 14 (p. 302 or 303) – DUE Sept 16

Sept 16

Lesson: Mindfulness of Current Emotion, Managing Extreme Emotions (Handouts 22-23, p. 264-265)

Homework: Worksheet 15 (p. 311) – DUE Sept 23

Thursday Group - Emotion Regulation Homework Schedule (July – September 2026)

July 16

Lesson: Mindfulness “What” Skills (Handouts 4-4C, p.53-59)  

Homework: Worksheet 4-4B – PICK ONE (p. 84-87) -  DUE July 23 

July 23

Lesson: Mindfulness “How” Skills (Handout 5-5C, p. 60-63) 

Homework: Worksheet 5-5C PICK ONE (p. 88-93) - DUE July 30

July 30

Lesson: Overview/Goals/Function of Emotion/Myths (Handouts 1-4, p. 209-212)

Homework: Worksheet 2 (p. 275)  - DUE Aug 6

August 6

Lesson:  Model for Describing Emotions (Handout 5, p. 213)

Homework: Worksheet 4 or 4A (p. 281 or 282) – DUE Aug 13

August 13

Lesson: Overview, Check the Facts (Handout 7-8A, p. 227-229)

Homework: Worksheet 5 (p. 285-286) – DUE Aug 20

August 20

Lesson: Opposite Action (Handouts 9-11, p. 230-240)

Homework: Worksheet 7 (p. 288) – DUE Aug 27

August 27

Lesson: Problem Solving (Handouts 12-13, p. 241-244)

Homework: Worksheet 8 (p. 289-290) – DUE Sept 3

Sept 3

Lesson: Overview, Short-Term and Long-Term Positives (Handouts 14-18, p. 247-255)

Homework: Worksheets 10-11B PICK ONE (p. 295-300) – DUE Sept 10

Sept 10

Lesson: Remaining ABC PLEASE (Handouts 19-20, p. 256-257)

Homework: Worksheet 13 or 14 (p. 302 or 303) – DUE Sept 17

Sept 17

Lesson: Mindfulness of Current Emotion, Managing Extreme Emotions (Handouts 22-23, p. 264-265)

Homework: Worksheet 15 (p. 311) – DUE Sept 24

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