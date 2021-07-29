Emergency resources

Are You Ready for Hurricane Season?

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30. Are you prepared for hurricane season? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) maintains a continuous watch on tropical cyclones and areas of disturbed weather over the Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Eastern Pacific.

Regardless of how much activity is predicted, we should all prepare for every season. The seasonal outlook does not predict where or when a storm may hit. Landfall is dictated by weather patterns in place as the storm approaches.

Know how the COVID-19 pandemic can affect disaster preparedness and recovery, and what you can do to keep yourself and others safe with this information from the CDC.

Never underestimate the value of being prepared! Check out the information below to learn more about hurricanes, hazards associated with hurricanes, and what you can do to prepare.