Epilepsy Center of Excellence (ECoE)

Seizures are characterized by a sudden change in movement, behavior, sensation or consciousness produced by an abnormal electrical discharge in the brain. Epilepsy is a condition of spontaneously recurring seizures. Having a single seizure does not necessarily mean a person has epilepsy. High fever, severe head injury, lack of oxygen, or a number of other factors can cause a single seizure.

Epilepsy, on the other hand, tends to be a lifelong condition that affects how electrical energy and connections behave in the brain.

