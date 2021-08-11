Our dedicated, professional staff treat complex conditions such as early cancer in the esophagus, stomach and colon; problems related to gallstones; and complicated conditions of the pancreas.

What We Offer

Special testing and treatments for complex gastrointestinal conditions, such as esophageal motility disorders and inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Comprehensive services for patients with liver diseases, including hepatitis C, hepatitis B, fatty liver disease, liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The latest state-of-the-art treatments and diagnosis services, including FibroScan, a noninvasive, painless alternative to liver biopsy.

A nationally-recognized comprehensive liver transplant program (one of 6 in the VA system).

Specialty liver care and comprehensive management of cirrhosis .

Early screening and cancer detection.

Access

Our goal is to see our patients as quickly as possible. Our wait times for appointments are very competitive and often better than those for similar services in the private sector. Currently, we are able to see new patients within 16 days of the requested date of service and are able to make appointments for existing patients within eight days of the requested date of service.

Quality Pledge

The dedicated professionals in our Gastroenterology and Hepatology Section are committed to providing care of the highest quality to America’s Veterans. Our clinicians are recognized leaders in the field of GI and choose to care for our nation’s heroes as a way to pay back part of the debt a grateful nation owes to the men and women who have served in the United States military. We thank each and every Veteran for their service and for choosing the Houston VA as your health care provider.

Contact

Location: 3A-100, third floor

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 25152

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.