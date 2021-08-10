Many People Within VA Can Help You Get Services

Contact our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator, Freda Johnson, LCSW, at 832-628-3553.

VA employees who are impacted by IPV can contact their Employee Assistance Program.

VA can provide community referrals for things such as legal advice, shelters, and support groups.

Talk to your primary care provider and they can refer you to a mental health specialist such as a social worker or psychologist.

October is National Domestic Violence (DV) Awareness Month

The VA cares about Veterans affected by Domestic Violence (DV) and IPV and recognizes that DV and IPV is a serious yet, preventable public health problem that may disproportionately affect Veterans. To help address the impact IPV has on Veterans, family members, and VA employees the IPVAP recommends and promotes the importance of reviewing intimate partner relationships for health and safety.

Freda Johnson, LCSW

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator

Phone: 832-628-3553

Additional Resources

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) invites Veterans, caregivers, employees, and the community to learn about IPVAP and other VA programs that intersect with Intimate Partner Violence.