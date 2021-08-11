Living kidney donation

As with any surgery, there are risks to the living donation operation, but they are very similar to any other elective procedure in a healthy person. Donors must undergo thorough evaluations for the medical, social, and psychological well-being before proceeding with donation.

Most donors spend 2-4 days in the hospital after surgery and return to work within four to six weeks. Kidney donation does not change the donor's life expectancy and kidney donors can lead a normal healthy life. After recovering from surgery, you can engage in most types of occupations and participate in sports as usual. Possible long-term risks of kidney donation may include high blood pressure (hypertension), reduced kidney function, or hernia. Research has shown that kidney donation has no effect on the donor’s ability to have children. But we highly recommend that you follow-up closely with your OBGYN. Please contact our transplant team to discuss the most up-to-date information available on the risks associated with living donation.