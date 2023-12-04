Military sexual trauma (MST)

Both women and men can experience sexual harassment or sexual assault during their military service. VA refers to these experiences as military sexual trauma, or MST. One in five female Veterans and 1 in 100 male Veterans have told their VA health care provider that they experienced MST.

MST also occurs any time the survivor isn’t able to give consent, such as while intoxicated or drugged, or when they are pressured into giving consent in exchange for promises of favorable duties or promotion, or threats of harm to their career. The perpetrator needs to be in the military for it to be considered MST.

Like other types of trauma, MST can negatively impact a person's mental and physical health, even many years later.

Connect with a MST Coordinator

If you're having difficulties related to MST, we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best. We can help you learn more about how MST affects people. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life. Or if you'd prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.

Houston VA has designated MST coordinators who serve as a contact person for MST-related issues. This person is your advocate and can help you find and access VA services and programs and community resources.