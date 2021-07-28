Million Veteran Program

Research findings based on MVP may lead to new ways of preventing and treating illnesses in Veterans and all Americans.

The research will help answer questions like:

Why does a treatment work well for some Veterans but not for others?

Why are some Veterans at a greater risk for developing an illness?

How can we prevent certain illnesses in the first place?

While your participation may not immediately benefit you, over time what we learn from MVP will benefit all Veterans and the population at large.