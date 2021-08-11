MOVE! weight management
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.
The best way to manage your weight is to eat smart and be physically active. MOVE!® is a national weight management program that helps Veterans lose weight, keep it off and improve their health. MOVE!® is a comprehensive lifestyle intervention that focuses on health and wellness through nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change.
Features of the Michael E. DeBakey VA MOVE! Program
- One-time group class to learn about weight loss, MOVE! Program options, and how to enroll
- Offered virtually via Webex on Tuesdays at 12:00 p.m.
- Join by computer
- Or go to: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/
- Meeting number: 199 509 0882
- Passcode: KEuKV3he?24
- Or dial-in by phone: 833-558-0712, code: 199 509 0882##
- One-hour group weekly sessions focusing on nutrition, physical activity, mindfulness, and behavior change.
- Offered by virtually by VA Video Connect (computer, tablet or smartphone) or dial-in by telephone.
- In-person groups starting soon!
- Offered virtually by VA Video Connect (computer, tablet or smartphone)
- Mondays at 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays at 8:00 a.m.
- Fridays at 8:00 a.m.
- Receive a scale and a home messaging device for up to six months of daily education reminders to help you stay on track with your weight loss plan.
- Frequent contact by the TeleMOVE! Care Coordinator who will review your responses each day to identify the need for additional guidance and contact.
- Contact the TeleMOVE! Dietitians to enroll.
- Morgan White: 713-791-1414, ext. 23327
- Carey Smith: 713-397-0850
- Katy/Tomball MOVE! Dietitian: Tamara Delarosa
- Katy: 281-578-4600, ext. 11650
- Tomball: 281-516-1505, ext. 11749
- Beaumont MOVE! Dietitian: Michelle Satchfield
- 409-981-8550, ext. 11749
- Lufkin MOVE! Dietitian: Susan Hughes
- Make an appointment to visit with a dietitian (virtual and in-person option available)
- Nutrition Clinic: Primary Care Clinic 2 (Houston VA)
- 713-791-1414, ext. 24295
- For individual nutrition sessions at other clinics call the numbers listed above for Katy, Tomball, Beaumont, and Lufkin.
Contact
MOVE! Coordinator:
Jordyn Forsyth
713-791-1414, ext. 26166