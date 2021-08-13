Neurology
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
The mission of the Neurology Service is to provide excellence in clinical medicine, basic and clinical neurological research, and teaching of Neurology at all levels of medical education.
Neurology provides a broad spectrum of services to Veterans. These services include evaluation and treatment of diseases affecting the nervous system including the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, and muscles. Our physicians provide comprehensive assessments, diagnostic testing, and treatment plans to ensure each patient has an optimum medical prognosis.
All Neurologists at the Houston VA are board certified in Neurology and are faculty members of Baylor College of Medicine.
Highly specialized and comprehensive care of patients with neurological problems is available for neurology inpatients and the neurology outpatient clinics.
Neurology takes care of all types of patients with neurological diseases. Special expertise is available in the following areas:
- Stroke
- Epilepsy
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Neuromuscular diseases
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Movement disorders
The VA Houston Healthcare System is a state-certified Primary Stroke Center, part of the Epilepsy Center of Excellence, and also a Multiple Sclerosis regional program, part of Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence.
Neurology serves as an academic resource to medical students, residents, and fellows at the Baylor College of Medicine.
Under the supervision of senior neurologists, medical students and physicians-in-training rotate through the following to learn how to recognize, diagnose, and treat various neurological disorders.
- Inpatient wards
- Outpatient neurology clinics
- Sub-specialty clinics
VA physicians in the EEG (electroencephalography) Laboratory provide:
- EEGs
- EEG/video telemetry
- Intraoperative monitoring
- Evoked potentials
The Epilepsy Center of Excellence (ECoE) at VA Houston specializes in the evaluation of patients with poorly controlled epilepsy, pre-surgical evaluation of epilepsy patients, consultation on treatment of difficult to control epilepsy patients, and the evaluation of patients with paroxysmal non-epileptic events.
VA Houston is committed to supporting Veterans with Multiple Sclerosis to live a full and productive life, offering a complete spectrum of health care services.
Learn more about VA Houston Multiple Sclerosis Regional Program.
The Parkinson's Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC) at VA Houston is one of six VA Centers around the country, specializing in research, education and clinical care for Veterans with Parkinson's disease and related neurological movement disorders.
How to contact us
Neurology: 2nd floor, Room 2B-150, near the blue elevators
Phone: 713-794-7841