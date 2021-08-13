The mission of the Neurology Service is to provide excellence in clinical medicine, basic and clinical neurological research, and teaching of Neurology at all levels of medical education.

Neurology provides a broad spectrum of services to Veterans. These services include evaluation and treatment of diseases affecting the nervous system including the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, and muscles. Our physicians provide comprehensive assessments, diagnostic testing, and treatment plans to ensure each patient has an optimum medical prognosis.

All Neurologists at the Houston VA are board certified in Neurology and are faculty members of Baylor College of Medicine.