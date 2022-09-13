Neurosurgery
Neurosurgery at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center has an exceptional team of fellowship trained surgeons covering every subspecialty in the field being able to provide expert and comprehensive medical care for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine, peripheral nerves and the nervous system.
Meet our Providers
Alfonso Fuentes M.D.
Neurosurgery
VA Houston health care
Ali Jalali M.D.
Neurosurgery
VA Houston health care
Naser Jaleel M.D.
Neurosurgery
VA Houston health care
Cyrus King M.D.
Neurosurgery
VA Houston health care
Sameer Sheth M.D.
Neurosurgery
VA Houston health care
Omar Tanweer M.D.
Neurosurgery
VA Houston health care
Ashwin Viswanathan M.D.
Neurosurgery
VA Houston health care
Care we provide
- Spinal surgery: complex deformity reconstruction, spinal endoscopy, minimally invasive techniques.
- Neurosurgical oncology: primary brain tumors, pituitary tumors, brain metastases
- Functional Neurosurgery: DBS, VNS, epilepsy surgery
- Neuromodulation for chronic pain: SCS, nerve ablation
- Vascular: aneurysms, vascular malformations; either via endovascular procedures or open surgery.
- State-of-the-art technology: neuro-navigation, ROSA robot, brain and spinal endoscopy, intraoperative neuromonitoring.
How to make an appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by neurosurgery, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by neurosurgery, please call the clinic directly.