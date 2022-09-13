 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Neurosurgery

Neurosurgery at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center has an exceptional team of fellowship trained surgeons covering every subspecialty in the field being able to provide expert and comprehensive medical care for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine, peripheral nerves and the nervous system.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Meet our Providers

VA surgeon

Alfonso Fuentes M.D.

Neurosurgery

VA Houston health care

VA surgeon

Ali Jalali M.D.

Neurosurgery

VA Houston health care

VA surgeon

Naser Jaleel M.D.

Neurosurgery

VA Houston health care

VA surgeon

Cyrus King M.D.

Neurosurgery

VA Houston health care

VA surgeon

Sameer Sheth M.D.

Neurosurgery

VA Houston health care

VA surgeon

Omar Tanweer M.D.

Neurosurgery

VA Houston health care

VA surgeon

Ashwin Viswanathan M.D.

Neurosurgery

VA Houston health care

Care we provide

  • Spinal surgery: complex deformity reconstruction, spinal endoscopy, minimally invasive techniques.
  • Neurosurgical oncology: primary brain tumors, pituitary tumors, brain metastases
  • Functional Neurosurgery: DBS, VNS, epilepsy surgery
  • Neuromodulation for chronic pain: SCS, nerve ablation
  • Vascular: aneurysms, vascular malformations; either via endovascular procedures or open surgery.
  • State-of-the-art technology: neuro-navigation, ROSA robot, brain and spinal endoscopy, intraoperative neuromonitoring.

How to make an appointment

If you aren't currently being seen by neurosurgery, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by neurosurgery, please call the clinic directly.

Last updated: