Otolaryngology-head and neck surgery (ENT)
Otolaryngology provides services for patients with head and neck cancer, otology/neurotology, sleep apnea, allergy, rhinology, and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery related conditions.
The Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (ENT) section of the Operative Care Line represents the largest such section within the Veterans Health Administration. The OTO-HNS section is staffed by physicians and residents from Baylor College of Medicine and offers a broad array of medical and surgical services to our Veteran population.
Services Offered
Services provided by the section include, but are not limited to:
The OTO-HNS section works closely with physicians from Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology to treat approximately 150 new diagnoses of head and neck cancer each year, the second largest combined practice within Houston.
The combined multi-disciplinary team allows us to begin cancer treatment quickly following diagnosis, in most cases more quickly and efficiently than published national averages for the United States. All surgical treatments are performed by specialty trained Head and Neck Surgical Oncologists.
Patients are offered access to clinical trials available through Baylor College of Medicine that are appropriate for their cancer diagnosis. Our oncologic outcomes match those of large academic medical centers and have been published in peer-reviewed literature.
The OTO-HNS Section is a referral center for the VISN for cochlear implant placement and complex chronic ear surgeries. All cochlear implants are placed by fellowship trained Otology/Neurotology physicians.
Neurotology staff collaborate with colleagues in Neurosurgery in the removal of complex tumors at the base of the skull through a variety of approaches intended to minimize hearing loss and preserve facial nerve function.
Patients with a diagnosis of sleep apnea are evaluated through the MEDVAMC Sleep Center as well as physicians in the OTO-HNS Section. Patients are offered a wide variety of surgical and non-surgical interventions for sleep apnea, including hypoglossal nerve stimulator implantation.
The OTO-HNS section services between 200 and 300 new patients with a diagnosis of nasal allergies in the context of acute or chronic sinusitis. Patients receive a combination of medical treatment in collaboration with colleagues in Allergy / Immunology as well as complex sinus surgery performed by fellowship trained Rhinology staff. All surgeries are performed using state of the art instrumentation including image guidance for complex and/or revision cases.
All our patients are offered appropriate treatment for their specific conditions and are enrolled in longitudinal surveillance programs tailored to their individual diagnoses. Many of our patients with complex problems such as head and neck cancer require lifelong surveillance and management of a wide variety of symptoms and conditions. To that end, our clinic strives to deliver lifelong care consistent with best practices as well as our patients’ wishes and expectations.
Contact
Location: Room 2A-225, 2nd Floor, Main MEDVAMC Building
Phone: 713-794-7180
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.