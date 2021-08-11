Otolaryngology-head and neck surgery (ENT)

The OTO-HNS section works closely with physicians from Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology to treat approximately 150 new diagnoses of head and neck cancer each year, the second largest combined practice within Houston.

The combined multi-disciplinary team allows us to begin cancer treatment quickly following diagnosis, in most cases more quickly and efficiently than published national averages for the United States. All surgical treatments are performed by specialty trained Head and Neck Surgical Oncologists.

Patients are offered access to clinical trials available through Baylor College of Medicine that are appropriate for their cancer diagnosis. Our oncologic outcomes match those of large academic medical centers and have been published in peer-reviewed literature.