Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Admission Criteria

VA Houston has a Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP). As a rehabilitation candidate, you are screened according to how stable your medical condition is, what you were able to do for yourself before your illness or injury, and what you are able to do now.

You will be accepted into the rehabilitation program if we think we can help you become more independent. You must have the ability to take an active role in your rehabilitation.

Patients in the following categories are not candidates for the Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program:

Patients on ventilators

Patients receiving parenteral nutrition (TPN)

Patients requiring seclusion or four-point restraints

Patients receiving pain medications through a PCA pump

Patients who are unable to follow instructions or participate in therapies

All rehabilitation services are time limited. If your medical needs become greater than your therapy needs, or if you are no longer benefiting from inpatient rehabilitation, we will assist you in moving toward a different level of care.

Your spouse, family members, or caregivers are not able to stay overnight on the rehabilitation unit due to shared spaces. Your social worker can give you information on places to stay in the community. We are unable to pay lodging expenses for your family.

Transportation to and from the VA Medical Center for rehabilitation is generally not available through the hospital.

CIIRP Report Card