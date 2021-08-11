Recreation Therapy is a direct-care interdisciplinary service, whose aim is to improve and enrich bio-psycho-social functioning through active therapy and/or meaningful therapeutic activities to maintain or improve functional independence and life quality. The Intended outcome of the service is independence in life activities based upon patient/resident needs and goals.

This is accomplished through the professional skills of therapists (Art, Dance, Recreation), Specialists and Assistants through a four step process of assessment, planning, intervention /activity implementation, and evaluation of services delivered. This is accomplished through state of the art clinical care, education, technology, and research within the scope of recreation/creative arts therapy. The service is intended to serve Veterans, their family members, recreation/creative arts clinicians, VA staff, affiliated recreation/creative arts associations and the community, providing information about recreation/creative arts therapies.

Recreation Therapy Service provides an activity based patient centered service that integrates function, quality and meaning to one’s life through art, dance, and recreational activities. Our commitment to the advancement of recreation therapy is accomplished through on-going education, clinical training and research.

