Care we provide at VA Houston health care

VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.

Pressure ulcers

Pneumonia

Blood clots

Bladder and sexual issues

Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems

The mission of the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Care Line at the Houston VA is to restore and maintain maximal health, independence, productivity, and quality of life of Veterans with SCI.

This includes:

Inpatient, outpatient, and home care

Complete medical, psychological, and social assessment

Individualized treatment plan and discharge plan

Appropriate medical and surgical treatments, interventions, and referrals

Education and training for the Veteran served, family members/support systems, attendants, and health care professionals

Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system