Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
The mission of the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Care Line at the Houston VA is to restore and maintain maximal health, independence, productivity, and quality of life of Veterans with SCI.
This includes:
- Inpatient, outpatient, and home care
- Complete medical, psychological, and social assessment
- Individualized treatment plan and discharge plan
- Appropriate medical and surgical treatments, interventions, and referrals
- Education and training for the Veteran served, family members/support systems, attendants, and health care professionals
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Location: First floor, nursing units 1A and 1B
Phone: 713-794-7128 or 713-794-7057
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.