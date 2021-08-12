Support groups
The VA Houston Healthcare System offers a wide variety of support groups for both Veterans and family members. Talk with a social worker in your Prime Care Clinic for more information.
Cancer Support Groups
Surviving cancer can be physically and mentally challenging, but you are never alone. Join a virtual support group to share your story, hear others' experiences, and learn about your condition. Veteran-focused, confidential, and facilitated by cancer psychologist. Veterans and family members are welcome. Call-in groups are open to everyone and do not require an appointment.
RSVP or more information: Contact your Cancer Specialist or Elizabeth Conti, PhD, at 713-791-1414, ext. 27987.
- When: Second Tuesday of every month
- Time: 11:00 a.m. via Zoom
- Sign up: Dr. Bethany Aiena, 832-450-6137
- When: Third Tuesday of every month
- Time: 11:00 a.m. via telephone conference call
- When: Fourth Tuesday of each month
- Time: 11:00 a.m., via telephone conference call
- When: Every Wednesday
- Time: 11 a.m., via telephone conference call
Caregiver Support Group (PCAFC)
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
This monthly support group is open to PCAFC caregivers of Veterans. The group will provide information about various VA and community resources while providing caregivers with a time to interact and ask questions.
- When: Fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. to noon.
- Where: Virtually
- VA Outpatient Clinics: Beaumont, Conroe, Galveston, Lake Jackson, Lufkin, Texas City, and Tomball.
- POC: Kimberly Robison, Caregiver Support Social Worker, 713-791-1414, ext. 28634
- More information: VA Caregiver Support Program
Caregiver Support Group (general)
Program of General Caregivers
This monthly support group is open to general caregivers of Veterans. The group will provide information about various VA and community resources while providing caregivers with a time to interact and ask questions.
- When: Fourth Thursday of each month, 11:00 a.m. to noon.
- Where: Virtually
- VA Outpatient Clinics: Beaumont, Conroe, Galveston, Lake Jackson, Lufkin, Texas City, and Tomball.
- POC: Michelle King-Thompson, Caregiver Support Program Social Worker, 713-791-1414, ext. 28634
Epilepsy Support Group
Patients can learn skills to manage living with epilepsy and improve quality of life. It is also an opportunity to meet with Veterans with epilepsy.
- When: Second Friday of every month.
- Where: Virtually
- Sign up: Melissa Fadipe, 713-794-8835.
MOVE! Weight Management Groups
MOVE! has several virtual options for Veterans.
- MOVE! 16-Week Virtual Weekly Groups
- MOVE! Telephone Group
- MOVE! Diabetes Virtual Program
- MOVE! Virtual Fitness Classes: Mondays at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday at 8 a.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m.
For more information about on the MOVE! Weight Management Program, please contact the MOVE! Coordinator: Jordyn Forsyth at 832-781-0452 or by messaging the MOVE! Program in secure messaging on My HealtheVet.
Stroke Support Group
Provides health education and a supportive environment to stroke survivors and their families.
- When: Second Wednesday of every month, 10:00-11:00 a.m.
- Where: Zoom
- POC: Aji Kurian, PA-C, Stroke Coordinator for Stroke Center, 713-791-1414, ext. 24552 or Olawale Moyosore, RN, Stroke Data Manager for Stroke Center, 713-791-1414, ext. 26281
Specific objectives are:
- To provide open discussion and learning opportunities in a supportive setting.
- To provide resources for support, counseling, and education on stroke and its progression as well as rehabilitation.
- Provide stroke survivors and their families a place to get answers after a stroke.
- Provide peer support, hope, and encouragement.
Parkinson's Disease Education/Support Group (PADRECC)
- When: Teleconference first Thursday of each month. 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Where: Microsoft Teams meeting, 469-551-3381, Conference ID 668 286 824#
- POC: Group Facilitators: Sally Samuel, 713-794-8410; Beth Boncher, RN, BSN, 713-870-7878; or Olga Diverse, 713-794-7842
Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Gender Questioning Support Group: Bravely Becoming Real
A group for that offers a safe place for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender questioning Veterans to discuss and explore topics related to identity, relationships, military and VA culture, coming out, stigma, sexuality, health, grief, stress, current events, and many more.
- When: We are taking referrals to contact Veterans when group is reinitiated.
- POC: If you are interested in participating or finding out more about the group, please contact Dr. Hiram Rivera-Mercado, 281-217-9028.
Veteran’s Amputee Support Team (VAST)
Friends and family are welcome to attend as well.
- When: Last Wednesday of each month, 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Virtually
- Sign up: Bismy Joseph, Amputation Rehabilitation Coordinator, 713-791-1414, ext. 28054
Virtual Mindful Meditation
Join the weekly free virtual meditation class on. No appointment needed!
- When: Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m.
- Where: Join ZoomGov meeting
Meeting ID: 161 356 5738
Passcode: 567159
Dial in: 16692545252,,1613565738#,,,,,,0#,,567159#