Support groups

Caregiver Support Group (PCAFC)

Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

This monthly support group is open to PCAFC caregivers of Veterans. The group will provide information about various VA and community resources while providing caregivers with a time to interact and ask questions.

When : Fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Caregiver Support Group (general)

Program of General Caregivers

This monthly support group is open to general caregivers of Veterans. The group will provide information about various VA and community resources while providing caregivers with a time to interact and ask questions.

When : Fourth Thursday of each month, 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Epilepsy Support Group

Patients can learn skills to manage living with epilepsy and improve quality of life. It is also an opportunity to meet with Veterans with epilepsy.

When : Second Friday of every month.

MOVE! Weight Management Groups

MOVE! has several virtual options for Veterans.

MOVE! 16-Week Virtual Weekly Groups

MOVE! Telephone Group

MOVE! Diabetes Virtual Program

MOVE! Virtual Fitness Classes: Mondays at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday at 8 a.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m.

For more information about on the MOVE! Weight Management Program, please contact the MOVE! Coordinator: Jordyn Forsyth at 832-781-0452 or by messaging the MOVE! Program in secure messaging on My HealtheVet.

Stroke Support Group

Provides health education and a supportive environment to stroke survivors and their families.

When : Second Wednesday of every month, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Specific objectives are:

To provide open discussion and learning opportunities in a supportive setting.

To provide resources for support, counseling, and education on stroke and its progression as well as rehabilitation.

Provide stroke survivors and their families a place to get answers after a stroke.

Provide peer support, hope, and encouragement.

Parkinson's Disease Education/Support Group (PADRECC)

When: Teleconference first Thursday of each month. 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Gender Questioning Support Group: Bravely Becoming Real

A group for that offers a safe place for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender questioning Veterans to discuss and explore topics related to identity, relationships, military and VA culture, coming out, stigma, sexuality, health, grief, stress, current events, and many more.

When: We are taking referrals to contact Veterans when group is reinitiated.

We are taking referrals to contact Veterans when group is reinitiated. POC: If you are interested in participating or finding out more about the group, please contact Dr. Hiram Rivera-Mercado, 281-217-9028.

Veteran’s Amputee Support Team (VAST)

Friends and family are welcome to attend as well.

When: Last Wednesday of each month, 2:00 p.m.

Virtual Mindful Meditation

Join the weekly free virtual meditation class on. No appointment needed!