Telechaplaincy
TeleChaplaincy is a VA Telehealth Program through which Veterans and their families can receive spiritual care via video consultations with a VA Chaplain through VA Video Connect. TeleChaplaincy was designed to make spiritual care available to a Veteran who is unable to commute to the VA Medical Center in Houston due to a disability, the lack of transportation, or because the Veteran lives too far.
How is a TeleChaplaincy consultation similar to a physical visit?
While TeleChaplaincy visits are not the same as face-to-face visits, Veterans can discuss their concerns with a Chaplain using video, using VA Video Connect, in the same manner they would converse with a Chaplain if they were physically in the same room. Any concern can be discussed, and services not immediately available may be arranged. Religious sacraments and rites may be available at a local place of worship. Literature and sacred texts can be requested.
TeleChaplaincy Services:
- Help with post-deployment reintegration
- Prayer
- Spiritual crisis intervention
- End of life planning
- Grief Counseling
- Bereavement support
- Marriage counseling
- Decision making
- Read/discuss scripture
- Connect Veterans with spiritual leaders of a particular faith group, if requested
- Other guidance
- Group Discussions: Finding Meaning Group: Veterans are invited to attend this group that discusses hope, meaning of life, courage, happiness, overcoming challenges, sources of consolation, forgiveness, loss and grief, inspirational stories, gratitude, finding a purpose, guilt, and more. Veterans must have a consult to attend the group. This is not a religious event.
For more information, please contact your VA provider or call Chaplain Tammie Elfadili.
Mental Health Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-7203
Email: tammie.elfadili@va.gov