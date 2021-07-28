VA Telehealth services allow Veterans to use digital tools, such as home computers, tablets, or mobile phones to access healthcare. VA Video Connect connects Veterans with their health care team from anywhere, using encryption to ensure a secure and private session. It makes VA health care more convenient and reduces travel times for Veterans, especially those in very rural areas with limited access to VA health care facilities, and it allows quick and easy health care access from any mobile or web-based device.

Who is eligible for VA Video Connect?

Veterans receiving VA Healthcare

Veterans with web enabled devices who are deemed appropriate by their providers

Services provided via VA Video Connect:

Primary Care

Mental Health

Any specialty service that does not require a physical exam

What Do I Need?

Computer or mobile device

Internet connection

Access to a valid email

Webcam plus microphone

May be integrated with computer/device

Internet browser

Google Chrome (Provides the best VA Video Connect experience)

Microsoft Internet Explorer

VA Video Connect App if using iOS device (iPhone, iPad, etc.) (App must be downloaded from the Apple App Store.)

Non-iOS users do not need to download the VA Video Connect app

Resources