Telehealth
VA Telehealth services allow Veterans to use digital tools, such as home computers, tablets, or mobile phones to access healthcare. VA Video Connect connects Veterans with their health care team from anywhere, using encryption to ensure a secure and private session. It makes VA health care more convenient and reduces travel times for Veterans, especially those in very rural areas with limited access to VA health care facilities, and it allows quick and easy health care access from any mobile or web-based device.
Who is eligible for VA Video Connect?
- Veterans receiving VA Healthcare
- Veterans with web enabled devices who are deemed appropriate by their providers
Services provided via VA Video Connect:
- Primary Care
- Mental Health
- Any specialty service that does not require a physical exam
What Do I Need?
- Computer or mobile device
- Internet connection
- Access to a valid email
- Webcam plus microphone
- May be integrated with computer/device
- Internet browser
- Google Chrome (Provides the best VA Video Connect experience)
- Microsoft Internet Explorer
- VA Video Connect App if using iOS device (iPhone, iPad, etc.) (App must be downloaded from the Apple App Store.)
- Non-iOS users do not need to download the VA Video Connect app
Resources
- If you plan to use an iPhone or iPad for your appointment, download the free VA Video Connect (VVC) app from the Apple App store.
- For more information about VA Video Connect, check out these information videos:
Need Help?
If you need technical assistance with VA Video Connect issues such as video problems, audio problems, connection problems, or complete service disruption or want to do a test call with a VA help desk technician, please call the National Telehealth Technology Help Desk at 866-651-3180 or 703-234-4483, Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. through 10 p.m.