Transplant Program

Transplant Nurse Coordinator: Working with the transplant team, manages all aspects of your transplant care, both before and after your surgery. This nurse is responsible for coordinating your referral process, on-site visit, diagnostic testing, patient education, in-patient hospital stay, and discharge planning. This coordination will continue to be available to your referring VA after you return home.

Transplant Surgeon: Specializes in transplant surgery. One of the surgeons will conduct a thorough surgical evaluation of the patient prior to the surgery. This evaluation will assess your personal risks and the benefits of transplantation. The surgeon will also discuss any concerns you and your family may have about the surgery, the incision, or the recuperative period.

Transplant doctor (nephrologist or hepatologist): Specializes in the medical treatment of kidney disorders (nephrologist) or liver disorders (hepatologist)and works with the transplant team to ensure optimal functioning of the new organ. This physician completes a physical examination prior to the transplant surgery to assess the risks and benefits of surgery. The doctor will discuss any medical issues with you and your family.

Transplant Social Worker: Helps patients and families with non-medical issues that may arise before, during, or after transplantation. The social worker completes an evaluation on the recipients. As a licensed counselor, the social worker helps patients and families manage the complex emotional, personal, social, and psychological issues of transplantation at any point in the transplant process.

Program Support Assistant (PSA): Provides clerical and supportive services and serves as a vital communication link for you and the entire transplant team. The PSA coordinates your travel arrangements, lodging reservations, and makes your return clinic appointments for you. You will find the PSA helpful in answering your administrative questions.

Mental Health Provider: Will conduct a more in-depth evaluation and assessment of your psychosocial history. They will talk to you about any emotional or mental concerns you may have now or have had in the past, and any potential stresses that you may have related to the evaluation and transplant.

Registered Dietitian: Will perform a nutritional assessment and provide nutrition education. A good nutritional status is important for tolerating the surgery and recovery. The dietitian will also assess your height and weight to determine if you are within the correct BMI for donation.

Pharmacist: Will review your medication list, explain the medications and side effects. They will also refill your prescriptions.

Many other health care experts work with the transplant team to provide for your care. These professionals include physical therapists, respiratory therapist, chaplains, and nursing personnel and many more. Each team member plays a distinct and vital role in your care.