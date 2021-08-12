Urology
Urology offers state-of-the-art treatment for benign and malignant urologic conditions in both male and female Veterans.
With experts in Urologic Oncology, Male Reproductive Medicine, Minimally Invasive Urology, Transplant Urology, Neuro-Urology, Voiding Dysfunction, and Reconstructive Urology, we represent nearly all aspects of Urology with nationally-recognized leaders in the field.
Our staff surgeons are faculty at the renowned Baylor College of Medicine and perform cutting edge research into the treatment and management of men with prostate cancer, diagnosing bladder cancer, overactive bladder, and understanding needs of cancer survivors.
As one of the busiest VA Urology departments in the country, every month our team performs 70-90 surgeries, more than 500 clinic procedures and treats more 1500 Veterans in our newly redesigned modern clinic on the second floor of the Medical Center. Our goal is to see our patients as quickly as possible. Our wait times for appointments are competitive and often better than those for similar services in the private sector.
- Robotic urologic surgery
- Blue light cystoscopy
- Urolift procedures
- High-intensity focused ultrasound
- Microscopic vasovasostomy-vasectomy reversal and collagenase injections
Benign prostatic hyperplasia
Urinary retention
Kidney stones
Urologic cancers: kidney, bladder, prostate, testis, external genitalia
Neurogenic bladder
Incontinence and voiding dysfunction
Erectile dysfunction
Male infertility
Sterilization (vasectomy)
The dedicated professionals in the Houston VA Urology department are committed to providing care of the highest quality to America’s Veterans. Our clinicians are recognized leaders in the field of Urology and choose to care for our nation’s heroes as a way to pay back part of the debt a grateful nation owes to the men and women who have served in the United States military. We thank each and every Veteran for their service and for choosing the Houston VA as your health care provider.
Contact
Location: 2A-401, second floor
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 26422
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.