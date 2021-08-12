With experts in Urologic Oncology, Male Reproductive Medicine, Minimally Invasive Urology, Transplant Urology, Neuro-Urology, Voiding Dysfunction, and Reconstructive Urology, we represent nearly all aspects of Urology with nationally-recognized leaders in the field.

Our staff surgeons are faculty at the renowned Baylor College of Medicine and perform cutting edge research into the treatment and management of men with prostate cancer, diagnosing bladder cancer, overactive bladder, and understanding needs of cancer survivors.

As one of the busiest VA Urology departments in the country, every month our team performs 70-90 surgeries, more than 500 clinic procedures and treats more 1500 Veterans in our newly redesigned modern clinic on the second floor of the Medical Center. Our goal is to see our patients as quickly as possible. Our wait times for appointments are competitive and often better than those for similar services in the private sector.