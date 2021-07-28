VISOR Program

VISOR uses a team approach to provide services. All services are based on a thorough assessment of the Veteran’s strengths, needs, and personal goals.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to take an active role in their services by identifying personal goals and providing ongoing feedback regarding progress.

Services are primarily provided at the VISOR clinic, however, based on Veteran goals and needs some services may be provided in the community or at the Veteran’s home within a 50 mile radius of the VISOR Clinic.