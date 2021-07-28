VISOR Program
The Visual Impairment Services Outpatient Rehabilitation (VISOR) Program enhances the independence and quality of life for Veterans and Servicemembers experiencing vision loss through comprehensive rehabilitation programs.
VISOR uses a team approach to provide services. All services are based on a thorough assessment of the Veteran’s strengths, needs, and personal goals.
Veterans and their families are encouraged to take an active role in their services by identifying personal goals and providing ongoing feedback regarding progress.
Services are primarily provided at the VISOR clinic, however, based on Veteran goals and needs some services may be provided in the community or at the Veteran’s home within a 50 mile radius of the VISOR Clinic.
Low vision optometry evaluation
- Provided by a licensed Optometrist, specializing in Low Vision
- Assesses current eye conditions and level of visual functioning
- Prescribes glasses and other optical devices
Low vision therapy
- Provided by a Certified Low Vision Therapist
- Assesses and provides individualized training in the use of adaptive techniques and devices to promote independence in daily activities
- Provided by a Certified O&M Specialist
- Assess Veteran’s ability to maneuver safely and independently within the home and community
- Training may include:
- Sighted guide techniques
- Use of a white cane
- Safe traveling in the community
- Use of a talking GPS system
- Computer instruction:
- Provided by an instructor who is versed in the area of adaptive technology
- Assesses and provides training in the use of adaptive software that
- Promotes independence in reading and writing with a computer
Veterans and Servicemembers who are eligible for VA Healthcare and experience one of the following:
- Legal blindness
- A decrease or change in vision that cannot be corrected with the use of standard glasses
- A change in vision resulting from a traumatic brain injury or stroke
Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare can be referred by another clinic or through their VIST Coordinator. A Veteran who is not enrolled in VA Healthcare can register to get care at one of our health care facilities.
The VISOR program takes part in the national uSPEQ customer satisfaction survey. The survey is used to measure Veteran satisfaction with services they receive in the VISOR program. Results from the survey are tabulated by uSPEQ. The results below were collected between January 2019 and June 2020 and reflect the average response for a few of the areas on the survey.
An average of 99% of Veterans surveyed reported that VISOR staff paid attention to what they said and treated them with respect and courtesy. Ninety-seven percent of the Veterans surveyed reported that services enabled them to do things better and 98% reported services met their expectation. Ninety-eight percent of the Veterans reported they would recommend VISOR to a friend.
The VISOR program offers a five day training program for Veterans who are unable to travel to the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center for services for regularly scheduled appointments.
- Veterans are housed overnight in the Courtesy Quarters of the VA.
- Veterans must be able to independently manage self-care, such as bathing, eating, dressing and grooming.
- Veterans must be independent in managing medications.
- If needed, a caregiver may accompany the Veteran and reside in the same room.
For more information in taking part in the HOPTEL program please call the VISOR program or contact the VIST Coordinator at any VA Medical Center.
Contact
Location: Building 108
Phone: 713-794-7532
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.