Research conducted by staff at VA Houston Healthcare System ensures Veterans have access to cutting-edge medical and health care technology. The Research and Development Program (R&D) receives more than $20.4 million annually, to sponsor more than 600 active research projects.

The VA Houston R&D program is an essential part of the medical center’s mission and plays a very important role in the healthcare Veterans receive. The production of new knowledge, techniques and products improves prevention, diagnosis, treatment and control of the many diseases faced by our Veterans.

VA research for Veterans

Learn more about VA Houston research and development program for Veterans.

VA research for research professionals

Learn more about conducting research at VA Houston, including required forms and how to apply.

In the spotlight with VA Houston Research

VA Houston Healthcare System has received several large, long-term VA and local awards that reflect the critical mass of scientists who have assembled here in pursuit of important research. There is a Center for Innovations, a Center for Translational Research, and a Center for Mental Health at the Houston VA.