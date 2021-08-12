Research and Development
Explore VA Houston's research initiatives with specialty programs. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Research conducted by staff at VA Houston Healthcare System ensures Veterans have access to cutting-edge medical and health care technology. The Research and Development Program (R&D) receives more than $20.4 million annually, to sponsor more than 600 active research projects.
The VA Houston R&D program is an essential part of the medical center’s mission and plays a very important role in the healthcare Veterans receive. The production of new knowledge, techniques and products improves prevention, diagnosis, treatment and control of the many diseases faced by our Veterans.
VA research for Veterans
Learn more about VA Houston research and development program for Veterans.
VA research for research professionals
Learn more about conducting research at VA Houston, including required forms and how to apply.
In the spotlight with VA Houston Research
VA Houston Healthcare System has received several large, long-term VA and local awards that reflect the critical mass of scientists who have assembled here in pursuit of important research. There is a Center for Innovations, a Center for Translational Research, and a Center for Mental Health at the Houston VA.
The mission of IQuESt is mission is to improve health and well-being through innovations in health care delivery.
The mission of CTRID is to foster collaborative research on inflammatory diseases at MEDVAMC aimed at improving the health and well-being of Veterans.
The mission of the South Central MIRECC is to promote equity in engagement, access, and quality of mental health care for Veterans facing barriers to care, especially rural Veterans.