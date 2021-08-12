Laboratory and research safety

Information about research safety

The VA Houston Research Service Line is committed to promoting a safe and environmentally sound laboratory setting that is conducive to the highest level of education and research.

RSL works with the Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS), Facilities Management Service Line (FMS), Safety Section and Radiation Safety Committee (RSC) to anticipate, recognize, evaluate, and reduce or eliminate all safety hazards at the VA Houston while striving to protect health and the environment.

The various services work together to inspect, train, and ensure compliance with all VHA, federal, state, and local policies and regulations.

• RSL Safety Manual and Chemical Hygiene Plan (PDF)

Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS)

The Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS) is charged by the R&D Committee with the responsibility to review and oversee the biosafety of all research activities involving biological, chemical, physical, and radiation hazards for compliance with all applicable regulations, policies, and guidelines. This also includes a review of all laboratory-based research activities (either funded or non-funded) that will be conducted at the VA Houston or conducted off-site by VA personnel with VA funding.

• The forms required to initiate SRS review, VAHAR and VARAD, are available via the eVACS Form.

SRS Meetings

The SRS meets on the first Wednesday of each month.

Quarterly Safety Meetings

The Quarterly Safety Subcommittee meetings cover annual refresher information and training on hazardous chemicals used in their work area, emergency preparedness, and all relevant research updates.

Attendance of representative from each lab is required. Contact the SRS Coordinator for schedule and information.

The Quarterly Safety Subcommittee meetings occur on the second Tuesday of the third month of each quarter.

Anjali Raval

Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS) Coordinator

Email: Anjali.Raval@va.gov

Phone: 713-770-1890

Equipment

New equipment installation, moves, and repairs

You should begin the planning process as early as possible when receiving new equipment for installation or moving equipment or laboratories.

Contact the Manager of Safety Operations for the equipment install/move/repairs form to initiate this process, seek guidance, plan appropriate protection procedures, and plan positioning of equipment before beginning any new operation.

Tagging equipment

All VA and BCM equipment, including electronic equipment, e.g., computers, used for research purposes must be tagged and placed in the equipment inventory system.

If you have equipment that is NOT tagged, notify the Manager of Safety Operations .

Equipment inventories

Questions regarding equipment inventories? Please contact the Research Safety Coordinator.

Equipment removal and transfers

Questions regarding equipment removal or transfers? Please contact the Research Safety Coordinator.

Dorellyn Lee, MPA

Manager of Laboratory Safety Operations

Email: dorellyn.lee@va.gov

Phone: 713-794-7949

Areas of responsibility

Laboratory compliance

Laboratory training

Laboratory safety supplies

Waste disposal

RSL Chemical Hygiene Officer

Chemical inventories

New equipment installs/tagging equipment for repair

Work orders (leaks, broken lights, etc.)

Anjali Raval

Research Safety Coordinator, Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS) Coordinator

Email: anjali.raval@va.gov

Phone: 713-770-1890



Areas of responsibility

Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS)

Laboratory safety and compliance

Equipment inventories

Equipment removal and transfers

VA and BCM network port install and activation

Freezer monitoring

Chemical inventories

New equipment installs/tagging equipment for repair

Work orders (leaks, broken lights, etc.)

Key and building access requests

Subject vouchers

Dionne Nichols

Research Safety Assistant

Email: dionne.nichols@va.gov

Phone: 713-578-5822

Areas of responsibility