Research post-award management

The IPA agreement is the mechanism used for securing professional and technical services from an affiliate of the VA Houston. Each proposed assignment (IPA) should be carefully examined to ensure that it is for sound public purposes and furthers the goals and objectives of the participating organizations. Assignments arranged to meet the personal interest of employees, to circumvent personnel ceilings or to avoid unpleasant personnel decisions are contrary to the spirit and interest of the mobility assignment program.

Eligibility

Non-VA employees must be employed in a paid position by their organization for at least 90 days to be eligible for an IPA assignment.

to be eligible for an IPA assignment. Employees who hold an H1B- Visa and Students are not eligible for IPA agreements.

for IPA agreements. An employee that has served four continuous years without a break, cannot be assigned to another IPA without a 12-month return to his/her regular employer.

Terms and Conditions