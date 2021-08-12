Research post-award management
Learn more about post-award and project management at VA Houston.
Post-award services
Once you receive your funding notice from Central Office, please contact the Research Finance Office to discuss your project needs. They will assist you with projections, contracts, animal housing, subject payments, and Intergovernmental Personnel Act (IPA) agreements.
The IPA agreement is the mechanism used for securing professional and technical services from an affiliate of the VA Houston. Each proposed assignment (IPA) should be carefully examined to ensure that it is for sound public purposes and furthers the goals and objectives of the participating organizations. Assignments arranged to meet the personal interest of employees, to circumvent personnel ceilings or to avoid unpleasant personnel decisions are contrary to the spirit and interest of the mobility assignment program.
Eligibility
- Non-VA employees must be employed in a paid position by their organization for at least 90 days to be eligible for an IPA assignment.
- Employees who hold an H1B- Visa and Students are not eligible for IPA agreements.
- An employee that has served four continuous years without a break, cannot be assigned to another IPA without a 12-month return to his/her regular employer.
Terms and Conditions
- IPA agreements may be for part-time or full-time positions.
- IPAs are intended for skilled personnel only. IPAs cannot be established for administrative staff, principal investigators, or clinical positions.
- Costs of the IPA are restricted to basic pay and fringe benefits. The VA is not authorized to issue reimbursement for indirect or administrative costs associated with the assignment.
- These agreements are established to coincide with the VA Federal Fiscal Year (Oct. 1-Sept. 30) and the principal investigator's funding.
- An IPA may be terminated at any time at the option of the Federal or non-Federal government. A written notice from the PI must be provided to all parties involved. The Research Finance Office will work with your affiliate administrator to establish or terminate your IPA agreement.
Finance office contacts
Investigators should contact the following staff for assistance with their VA funded projects:
Diana Nieto, Financial Officer
Budget, Contracts, IPAs, Accounts Receivable
Email: Nieto.Diana@va.gov
Phone: 713-794-7920
Duy Bui, MHA, Financial Analyst
Finance Support, Grant Budgets, Equipment Purchases, Contracts
Email: Duy.Bui@va.gov
Phone: 713-578-4011
Leah Esparza, MBA, Program Specialist
Research Pharmacy Invoicing, IPAs, Subject Payments, Purchasing, Invoice Payments
Email: Leah.Esparza@va.gov
Phone: 713-578-4018
Rachel Prieto, Health Science Specialist
IPAs, Subject Payments, Invoice Payments
Email: Rachel.Prieto@va.gov
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 26656
Uyen Capistran, Program Specialist
Purchasing, Vendor Inquiries, Invoice Payments
Email: Uyen.Capistran@va.gov
Phone: 713-794-7921
For IQuESt budgets:
Supicha Sookanan, MPH, Financial Analyst, IQuESt
Finance Support, Grant Budgets, IPAs, Subject Payments, Purchasing
Email: Supicha.Sookanan@va.gov
Phone: 713-440-4448/p>