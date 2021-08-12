Research Project Submissions

Research at VA Houston Healthcare System can only begin after written notification of approval from the Associate Chief of Staff for Research (ACOS/R).

New to research at VA Houston?

If this is the first research project you are submitting to the VA Houston Research and Development (R&D) Committee, complete and submit the Investigator Profile to the Research Office.

VA Form 10-5368, Investigator Profile (PDF)

Conducting research at VA Houston

1. Are you conducting research?

Research is the systematic investigation into and study of materials and sources to establish facts and reach new conclusions. The VA defines research (in VHA Directive 1200.05, dated January 7, 2019) as a systematic investigation, including research development, testing and evaluation, designed to develop or contribute to generalizable knowledge.

*Activities that meet this definition constitute research for VA purposes.

Sometimes, quality improvement projects and program evaluation can seem like research but may not fall under the VA definition above. Before you embark on your quest to conduct research, ensure that your project idea meets VA criteria for research.

If you have any questions, please confer with the Director of Research Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs

2. Eligibility to conduct research

Individual eligibility to conduct research or participate on a research project at the VA is dependent on