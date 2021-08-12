Research Request for Applications and Program Announcements

Deadlines, submission cycles and program announcements are available on the United States Department of Veterans Affairs websites below or contact the Pre-Award Administrator for information.

Merit Review Award

The VA Office of Research and Development’s (VA-ORD) primary intramural funding mechanism is the Merit Review award. Merit Review awards fund eligible VA investigators (both M.D. and Ph.D.) whose proposals have been approved for submission by the local Research and Development (R&D) Committee to the VA Central Office. This award is similar to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) R01 and requires a similar depth of study design and preliminary data. If funding is awarded, the principal investigator must agree to at least a 5/8ths VA-paid appointment (i.e., contribute 62.5 percent work effort to the VA).

