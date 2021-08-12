Research resources

A research WOC appointee is an individual who performs research-related duties without any direct monetary compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This type of appointment includes, but is not limited to, fellows, residents, university employees, students, or scientists who are not compensated by the VA for their employment.

If a member of a research team, who is not a VA-paid employee, will work on the VA campus, utilize VA resources or work with identifiable VA data, then that person must have a WOC appointment through the Research Service Line prior to doing any work on a project.

Note: The VA does not allow H1B visa holders to apply for WOC appointments.

Rebecca Durbin

WOC Coordinator

Email: rebecca.durbin@va.gov

Phone: 713-770-1433