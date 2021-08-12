Research review committees

All studies involving human subjects or the use of identified human samples or data must be approved by one of two IRBs- BCM IRB or VA Central IRB. The VA Central IRB reviews select multi-site projects funded by the VA Office of Research and Development such as Cooperative studies and Merit Awards.

NOTE: Exceptions for studies funded by other sources are made on a case by case basis.

All other studies are reviewed by the BCM IRB. No individual, including investigators, officials of VA Houston, or representatives from a sponsor or Contract Research Organization may overrule the decisions of the reviewing IRB.

Submit IRB protocols through BCM’s Biomedical and Assurance Information Network (BRAIN) system.

IRB Helpline

Phone: 713-798-6970

Email: irb@bcm.edu