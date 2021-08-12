VA Research for Research Professionals

Information for research professionals

Welcome to the VA Houston Healthcare System's Research Office for research professionals. This is dedicated to individuals who are interested in conducting research at VA Houston and research staff. Here you can find information related to the various types of research we conduct, including forms, standard operating procedures, and checklists.

How to conduct research at VA Houston

Research at VA Houston Healthcare System can only begin after written notification of approval from the Associate Chief of Staff for Research (ACOS/R).

Are you interested in conducting research at VA Houston for the first time? Or are you planning to submit a new project?

Visit our Research Office pages listed below to learn more about the R&D Committee and find basic information regarding the submission process from start to finish.

Presentation of research results

As a VA Investigator, you're required to notify the VA Central Research Office of research publications and presentations directly or indirectly supported by VA Office of Research and Development (ORD), in the form of research funding or the use of VA resources, or as a result of the investigator’s VA appointment.

Research results must be appropriately acknowledged and made available to the public. See VHA Directive 1200.19 (dated May 10, 2019) for further details and information.

IMPORTANT: Failure to acknowledge VA support or employment may result in the discontinuation of current VA R&D funding or eligibility to apply for funding for up to five years. In extreme circumstances, it may result in the revocation of the privilege to conduct research in VA.

Guidelines for acknowledging VA research support and VA employment: