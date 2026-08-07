VA Research for Veterans
Research conducted by VA Houston Healthcare System staff ensures Veterans access to cutting-edge medical and health care technology.
About our research
From research on tuberculosis in the 1940s, to today's developments in advanced robotic prosthetics, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has ranked as one of the nation's leaders in health research. Learn more about the history of VA research accomplishments.
The VA Houston Healthcare System Research & Development (R&D) Program includes the four main research services listed below. Collectively, these support researchers engaged in important laboratory investigations, as well as clinical trials of new medications and other treatments. VA Houston researchers work closely with those at our affiliated medical school, Baylor College of Medicine, to expand their efforts to improve the quality of life of Veterans and their families.
Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development
Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development conducts preclinical research to understand life processes from the molecular, genomic, and physiological level in regard to diseases affecting Veterans.
Clinical Science Research and Development
Clinical Science Research and Development focuses on clinical trials and other research involving human volunteers to study new treatments, compare existing therapies, and improve clinical practice and care.
Health Services Research and Development
Health Services Research and Development supports research to improve the delivery of health care to Veterans.
Rehabilitation Research and Development
Rehabilitation Research and Development conducts research to create innovations that restore Veterans who have become disabled due to injury or disease.
Volunteer to participate in VA research
VA researchers wouldn't be able to make the advancements they do without help from the volunteers who take part in studies. If you'd like to contribute to VA's medical advancements, consider participating in research.
If you decide to volunteer for a research study, you can change your mind at any time. Your decision to participate (or not) will not affect your VA benefits.
Find research studies to join
Brain Injury Research Group
The brain injury research team works every day to answer questions that affect the health of our Veterans.
About us
Our group is a multidisciplinary team supported by experts in neuropsychiatry, neuropsychology, neuroscience, and internal medicine. Our research focus is geared toward the Veteran population understanding their unique characteristics and experiences.
We are particularly interested in developing novel therapeutic and preventive interventions in the area of chronic effects of neurotrauma, neurotoxic exposure, and stress related psychopathology. We work with multiple universities and VA hospitals around the nation through multicenter studies addressing the more urgent needs of Veterans of recent conflicts.
Projects
Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders (TRACTS)
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a very common injury in the OEF/OIF/OND conflicts. Brain injuries can happen as a result of blast exposure, especially repeated blast exposure, from IEDs and other explosives.
Symptoms of TBI may include:
- Attention problems
- Concentration problems
- Memory problems
- Headaches
- Balance problems
Many Veterans also experience mental health issues such as PTSD. Problems stemming from TBI and PTSD may affect a Veteran’s ability to work, study, perform daily activities, or relate with family and friends.
Symptoms and consequences of PTSD may include:
- Nightmares and flashbacks related to military experiences
- Being “on the edge,” irritability, anger
- Depression, sadness, guilt
- Social isolation
- Relationship problems and family conflicts
- Problems at work
- Increased substance misuse (including problems with alcohol and drugs)
About TRACTS
The Houston Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders (TRACTS), originating in Boston, is a VA Center of Excellence committed to conducting the highest-quality research on the unique problems faced by our nation’s newest Veterans from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND).
Our goal is to create a group of OEF/OIF/OND Veterans to study how TBI affects the evaluation and treatment of Veterans who have multiple physical and psychological diagnoses. Our purpose is to better understand TBI and stress disorders in returning Veterans.
What makes TRACTS unique?
Our only focus is on OEF/OIF/OND Veterans and their unique characteristics and experiences. If you were deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan, TRACTS was created exclusively for you.
“Translational research” means from bench to bedside. That is, as discoveries are being made in the laboratory, the knowledge is applied along the way to develop new ways of diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of the multiple medical conditions experienced by OIF/OEF/OND.
Ultimately, Houston TRACTS will help the VA develop more useful treatments for returning Veterans. Your help with our studies means more knowledge on this topic and better treatment options for Veterans with TBI and PTSD.
I’m an OEF/OIF/OND Veteran. Am I eligible for TRACTS?
If you are a Veteran of OEF/OIF/OND between the ages of 18–65, who has been deployed at least once to Iraq or Afghanistan, you may be eligible!
The study involves:
- Questionnaires
- Routine physical
- Clinical interview
- Memory & learning tests
- Blood draw
- MRI
You will receive breakfast/lunch and $210 as compensation for your time after all procedures are completed. In 12–18 months, you will be invited to return and receive up to $310 for your follow-up visit. You may also be eligible for additional assessment and treatment studies.
How Can I Learn More?
We can only accept a limited number of Veterans each week. Call us today at 832-775-1449 to talk to a member of our team.
Research Team
Ricardo Jorge, MD,
Brain Injury Research Group Director
Lilian N. Dindo, PhD,
Brain Injury Research Group Collaborator
Contact us
For more information about ways research can help you, your family, and your fellow Veterans, or if you are a Veteran who is interested in learning more about paid research opportunities at the Houston VA, please contact us at 832-775-1449.
Gulf War Illness
Are you a Gulf War Veteran experiencing ongoing health symptoms such as fatigue, memory problems, pain or sleep difficulties? Join our study today!
Study Details:
- Veterans, 50 to 70 years old, who were deployed to Persian Gulf in 1990-1991
- 10 weeks with surveys, testing and blood samples
- Compensation and travel reimbursement available
Questions?
To get started or learn more, please fill out this form.
Insomnia in Veterans with PTSD
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is conducting a study for Veterans suffering from insomnia and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The study is being conducted at the Houston VA campus.
Individuals between the ages of 18-64 are eligible for screening. Compensation will be provided for time and travel. To see if you qualify, please call
Million Veteran Program
The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is a national, voluntary research program designed to help researchers better understand how genes affect health and illness, with the goal of improving health care for Veterans.
Virtual, PTSD Research Study for Women Veterans
Who Can Participate?
Female Veterans, 18 years or older, with PTSD symptoms who want to participate in a novel treatment for PTSD. If this describes you, you may be eligible to participate in a virtual study over the span of 10 weeks.
Participation is completely confidential with a qualified, female mental health specialist. Eligible participants will be compensated up to $120 for their time.
Study participants will:
- Complete online surveys about mental well-being
- Attend 1-hour, individual sessions for 10 consecutive weeks focused on PTSD recovery
- Help researchers better understand the treatments for PTSD and possible brain injury from interpersonal violence (including MST or other unwanted sexual experiences).
More Information: Kameron.Simmons@bcm.edu or
Multifaceted Intervention to Restore Resilience and Overcome Risk
MIRROR IRB Protocol # H-51134
Contact us
For general questions and information about volunteering in research opportunities at VA Houston contact:
Research Service Line
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Mail Code 151
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
Fax:
Email: VHAHOUMEDVAMCResearch@va.gov