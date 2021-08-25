VA Research for Veterans
Research conducted by VA Houston Healthcare System staff ensures Veterans access to cutting-edge medical and health care technology.
About our research
From research on tuberculosis in the 1940s, to today's developments in advanced robotic prosthetics, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has ranked as one of the nation's leaders in health research. Learn more about the history of VA research accomplishments.
The VA Houston Healthcare System Research & Development (R&D) Program includes the four main research services listed below. Collectively, these support researchers engaged in important laboratory investigations, as well as clinical trials of new medications and other treatments. VA Houston researchers work closely with those at our affiliated medical school, Baylor College of Medicine, to expand their efforts to improve the quality of life of Veterans and their families.
Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development conducts preclinical research to understand life processes from the molecular, genomic, and physiological level in regard to diseases affecting Veterans.
Clinical Science Research and Development focuses on clinical trials and other research involving human volunteers to study new treatments, compare existing therapies, and improve clinical practice and care.
Health Services Research and Development supports research to improve the delivery of health care to Veterans.
Rehabilitation Research and Development conducts research to create innovations that restore Veterans who have become disabled due to injury or disease.
Volunteer to participate in VA research
VA researchers wouldn't be able to make the advancements they do without help from the volunteers who take part in studies. If you'd like to contribute to VA's medical advancements, consider participating in research.
If you decide to volunteer for a research study, you can change your mind at any time. Your decision to participate (or not) will not affect your VA benefits.
Find research studies to join
The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is a national, voluntary research program designed to help researchers better understand how genes affect health and illness, with the goal of improving health care for Veterans.
The ultimate aim of the VA Houston Healthcare System Brain Injury Research Group is to research efforts on TBI to help heal Veterans with military-related brain injuries and stress disorders. The Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders (TRACTS) was created especially for OEF/OIF/OND Veterans in Houston.
Contact us
For general questions and information about volunteering in research opportunities at VA Houston contact:
Research Service Line
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Mail Code 151
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
Fax: 713-794-7240
Email: VHAHOUMEDVAMCResearch@va.gov