VA research sponsored awards

VA Office of Research and Development (VA-ORD)

The VA Central Office of Research and Development (VA-ORD) is comprised of four research services.

Pre-award: local R&D approval process

New, resubmission, or renewal proposals for VA-sponsored awards must be approved by the VA Houston R&D Committee for submission to the VA Central Office. Proposal materials must be submitted to VHAHOUProjectSubmission@va.gov at least 30 days prior to the grant submission deadline.

Submissions, deadlines, and communication

Request for Applications (RFAs) are in response to programmatic high priority areas. VA Houston PIs will be alerted to new RFAs by the Research Service Line as they are disseminated by ORD.

Learn more about the available RFAs and Program Announcements.

The VA Houston Research Office will distribute the submission deadline schedule of the four ORD divisions before each grant submission cycle via email and monthly Research Service Line (RSL) newsletter.

• To be added to the RSL newsletter listserv, contact Ashley Motter.

In general, investigators should never contact ORD directly. This is particularly critical for grant review issues. Questions should be relayed to a member of the local Research Office who will contact ORD on your behalf.

Contact the Pre-Award Administrator for information on deadlines, submission cycles and program announcements and to plan your submission timeline.

Pre-award administrators

Katherine Bay, MPH

Service: HSR&D

Email: katherine.garrett2@va.gov

Phone: 713-440-4457

Dana Boykins, MBA

Services: BLR&D, CSR&D, RR&D

Email: dana.boykins@va.gov

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 26714

Christine Eriks, MHA, MBA

Services: BLR&D, CSR&D, RR&D

Email: christine.eriks@va.gov

Phone: 713-794-8096