Aarti Gajjar is an LVAD/Transplant Physical Therapist who will be your physical therapist before and after your surgery.

You will meet her in clinic where she will assess any needs you have for physical therapy and provide you with an “exercise prescription” if needed.

She will follow you when you are in the hospital and work with you to regain your strength and independence as soon as possible. She will help determine whether you will need to go to an inpatient rehabilitation center following your surgery, or whether you can be directly discharged home.