Hometown: Grand Prairie, TX

Education: University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy (Kansas City, Missouri)

PGY1: Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS)

Research/QI: Interdisciplinary OPAT clinic follow-up and impact on clinical outcomes within a large Veteran Affairs Medical Center/ Allergy to beta-lactam evaluation (ABLE) initiative

Why VA Houston: As a pharmacy student and a PGY1 pharmacy resident, I have had many wonderful encounters with Veterans, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. I specifically chose VA Houston to continue to further my professional and clinical growth for a multitude of reasons. Primarily, VA Houston is located within the largest medical complex in the world, so I know that I will have ample of opportunities for collaboration and learning from acclaimed professionals.

Secondly, VA Houston services Veterans of the populous and continually growing Greater Houston area, which means I will be able to positively impact even more Veterans’ lives. Ultimately, VA Houston fosters and supports a safe learning environment and allows healthcare professional trainees, like me, to gain the necessary tools to become confident clinicians. I can spend all day talking about why I chose VA Houston, but I recommend you coming down to see for yourself!