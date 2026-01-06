Brent Kratky

As Chief Experience Officer, Mr. Kratky is a member of the facility’s senior executive team responsible for improving both the Veterans and employee experience.

In this capacity, Mr. Kratky oversees our Veterans Experience Office, which includes managing our patient centered care programs, patient advocates, employee engagement, Congressional and White House correspondence, telephone operators, information desk, and valet parking.

Prior to taking on this role in 2020, Brent served as Chief of Staff at the VA Financial Services Center (FSC) in Austin, Texas, a revolving fund organization providing accounting, payroll, commercial payment, travel and claims processing shared services to VA and other government agencies. Mr. Kratky joined the VA FSC in 2002 as a student intern, serving as a budget analyst, Chief of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Chief Business Officer before being selected as Chief of Staff. During his 18-year tenure at the VA FSC, he played key roles in helping support the FSC expansion from a staff of 250 to over 1,900, while increasing FSC services provided to the department from $30 million to over $600 million annually.

Mr. Kratky graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Business Administration.