Erwin Bedia is a nurse practitioner at the Transplant/Left Ventricular Assistive Device Program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

He finished his bachelor of science in nursing at the West Visayas State University, Iloilo City, Philippines, and completed his master of science in nursing, family nurse practice at the Prairie View A&M University, Houston, Texas.

He received his critical care training on post-operative care of patients on mechanical circulatory support devices and organ transplantation at the CHI Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, Houston, Texas. He assumed the position as nurse educator of their cardiovascular critical care unit.

His research interests are in reverse remodeling in heart failure, stem cell therapy in improving cardiac function and reducing infarct size in both ischemic and nonischemic cardiomyopathies. Other interests are effects of global nutritional orientation and advance care planning on end-of-life care.