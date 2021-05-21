Mr. Vazquez is charged with managing the most complex VA medical center in the country with more than 5,500 employees and an annual budget of approximately $1.3 billion. In addition to caring for more than 114,000 Veterans in southeast Texas, MEDVAMC also serves as a regional and national referral center for many services including cardiac surgery, liver transplant, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy and other neurological disorders, radiation therapy, and spinal cord injury care.

Mr. Vazquez has more than 24 years of federal service with a wide variety of technical and progressive leadership experience. He served as Vice President of Information Management at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, and he was the Chief Information Officer at the VA Medical Center in Sheridan, Wyoming. He also has been a civilian employee of the U. S. Navy and held positions in computer and software engineering at the Naval Air Warfare Center (Avionics Division) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Most recently he served as the medical center director at the Wichita, Kansas, VA Medical Center.

A graduate of the Universidad Sagrado Corazon in San Juan, Puerto Rico with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Mr. Vazquez received his MBA from Texas Woman's University. He is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and a proud Navy Veteran.