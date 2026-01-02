He has worked at the MEDVAMC since 2006 in numerous positions of increasing responsibility and has participated in several VA leadership training courses. He has worked on numerous projects that have had VHA-wide, VISN-wide, and hospital-wide impact. He chairs several hospital-wide committees that have streamlined operations effectively throughout the facility and is actively engaged in mentoring.

Mr. Jackson previously served as the Acting Associate Director (AD) for the MEDVAMC and as well as the acting AD at the G.V (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC in Jackson, Mississippi. During Mr. Jackson's detail in Mississippi, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the facility with complete oversight of Medical Administration Service (MAS), Logistics, Prosthetics, Fiscal, Facilities Management, Privacy Officers, Strategic Planner, Facility Auditor, CBOC Coordinator and dotted line responsibility of Human Resources and OI&T. He chaired the facility’s Equipment Committee and the Resource Executive Board.

Mr. Jackson received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Houston, and obtained his Master of Public Health degree from the University of Massachusetts while working full-time at the VA. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the American Public Health Association. Mr. Jackson grew up in a military family, his mother retired from the Army after 22 years of service. Mr. Jackson and his wife reside in League City with their three children.