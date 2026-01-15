Skip to Content
VA employee

Jocelyn Revilla, RN, MSN

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Nurse Coordinator

VA Houston health care

Jocelyn C. Revilla has over 34 years of health care experience including CCU/ICU, emergency care unit and transplant ICU.

She completed her  BSN degree at Makati Medical Center in the Philippines. From working abroad to leading a team in Transplant ICU as In- patient nursing supervisor in  CHI- Baylor St. Luke’s Episcopal, she has always had the utmost compassion when taking care of patients. She then pursued her studies and completed a masters degree in nursing with a specialization in Leadership and Management at Walden University.


Jocelyn served as an LVAD Coordinator in the Houston Methodist hospital in 2021. She collaborated care of highly acute patient with the team of Advance Heart Failure Cardiologists, Cardiothoracic Surgeons and Multidisciplinary Team.

Seeing the importance and  need to help our Veterans, she joined the Houston VAC  LVAD Program in August 2022. She is presently working  on her abstract about The Impact of Nursing Education to the Nursing Staff  in the initiation of LVAD Program at Houston VA.


 

