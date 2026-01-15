She completed her BSN degree at Makati Medical Center in the Philippines. From working abroad to leading a team in Transplant ICU as In- patient nursing supervisor in CHI- Baylor St. Luke’s Episcopal, she has always had the utmost compassion when taking care of patients. She then pursued her studies and completed a masters degree in nursing with a specialization in Leadership and Management at Walden University.



Jocelyn served as an LVAD Coordinator in the Houston Methodist hospital in 2021. She collaborated care of highly acute patient with the team of Advance Heart Failure Cardiologists, Cardiothoracic Surgeons and Multidisciplinary Team.

Seeing the importance and need to help our Veterans, she joined the Houston VAC LVAD Program in August 2022. She is presently working on her abstract about The Impact of Nursing Education to the Nursing Staff in the initiation of LVAD Program at Houston VA.



