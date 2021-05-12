Ms. Irving has more than 20 years of nursing experience, including 17 years in important nursing leadership positions. As ADPCS, she serves as a key member of the medical center senior management team; providing leadership and expert knowledge for the VA's state-of-the-art medical facility and nine community based outpatient clinics in southeast Texas.

Ms. Irving has been with the Department of Veterans Affairs since March 2005 and has been at MEDVAMC since 2009. She has served as a Skin Risk Nurse Manager, Associate Chief Nurse of Operations and most recently as the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services.

"I am looking forward to continuing to work with the dedicated professionals at the Houston VA and to the challenge of taking on this new position," Irving said. "I am proud of the top quality patient care that is provided to Veterans every day at this Medical Center."

Irving is also especially proud of MEDVAMC's second redesignation of Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Services that was awarded in February of this year. "I am continually amazed at what the staff here at this Medical Center can accomplish when we put our minds to it," she said. "We are the first VA in the system to receive a second redesignation of magnet status. That is something of which we can all be extremely proud."

Ms. Irving received her BSN from Our Lady of Holy Cross College in May of 1993 and then received a MSN from the University of Phoenix in September of 1998. Additionally, she received an Enterostomal Therapy Certificate from the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center in 1997. Ms. Irving is also a graduate of VISN 16 Leadership Development Institute (LDI) and Advanced LDI.