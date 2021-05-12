Lindsey Crain, MHA, FACHE, was appointed as the Deputy Medical Center Director for Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in July 2019.

As Deputy Director, Ms. Crain is responsible for administrative operations, including: Human Resources, Fiscal Service, Facilities Management, Environmental Management, Communications, Emergency Preparedness, Police, and Facility Planning.

Ms. Crain previously served as the Deputy Executive of the Medical Care Line. In this capacity, she provided oversight for approximately 1000 employees and a $10 million-dollar operating budget.

Ms. Crain began her VA career in 2005 at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System as an Administrative Resident. Over the next six years, Ms. Crain grew her portfolio at the Central Texas Veterans HCS in many different administrative roles.

Ms. Crain holds Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Healthcare Administration from Texas State University in San Marcos, has a black belt in lean six sigma, is a board-certified healthcare executive and fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives, and is a graduate of the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program and a VA Certified Mentor.