Shelley Eitel completed her undergraduate degrees in psychology and nutrition from the University of Houston.

She went on to earn a masters degree at Texas Woman’s University while also completing her dietetic internship at the Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center in 2008.

Shelley was inspired to work for the Department of Veterans Affairs following her father’s cataract surgery after serving as a U.S. Marine. She married a U.S. Navy Veteran who continues to get his health care within the VA system. Shelley has worked exclusively for the department since her internship with an utter love for the Veteran population.

During her time at the VA, Shelley has become a certified diabetes care and education specialist for the past 6 years. She has worked in both inpatient and outpatient clinical settings.

She is trained in whole health coaching, and the whole health department paid for registered yoga teacher training with hours completed outside of her full time position within the VA.

When Shelley is not at work, she volunteers within her community as a member of Baytown Junior Forum. Being of service is a core value for Shelley, and she continually seeks opportunities to serve Veterans in a greater way, even if it is just cooking for the Navy Veteran she married.