She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing in Velez College in the Philippines. She worked in St. Luke’s Hospital/Texas heart Institute Cardiovascular Recovery Room where she worked with pioneers in caring for post complex post cardiac surgical patients such as ECMO, VAD, Total Artificial Heart, Transmyocardial laser revascularization, Thoracic and abdominal aortic aneurysm repair as well as Transplants to name a few.

She became a Heart Transplant Coordinator in Houston Methodist Hospital before pursuing a Master’s Degree in Family Nurse Practitioner in Chamberlain University. She then went on to join as one of the nurse practitioners for the Liver Transplant team in Houston Methodist and continued to obtain her post graduate degree on Adult Gerontology and Critical Care Nurse Practitioner in University on Texas Arlington.