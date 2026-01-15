Dr. Savitri Fedson is the medical director of the advanced heart failure/transplant program and Co-Chair of the Ethics Committee.

She completed a B.A. and M.A. at the University of Chicago in Intellectual History, and then received her MD from the University of Virginia. She went on to complete her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Chicago and served as Chief Resident at John Stroger Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

She then completed a fellowship in Cardiology at the University of Chicago and did advanced training in heart failure/transplantation at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Fedson is also a graduate of the MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics Program at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Fedson is a professor of Medicine and Clinical Ethics at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine.

Her research interests are in antibody mediated rejection, patient reported outcomes with decision making and the impact of frailty and physical conditioning in heart failure. Dr. Fedson also has interests in the ethics of scarce resource allocation, the intersection of individual autonomy and public health, and patients’ decisions to discontinue device support.

She has been a speaker at national and international heart failure and transplant meetings on topics such the integration of palliative care in cardiovascular disease, ethical dilemmas in candidacy for heart and multiorgan transplantation, and device deactivation for mechanical circulatory support.