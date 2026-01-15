Shelley Eitel completed her undergraduate degrees in psychology and nutrition from the University of Houston.

She went on to earn a master’s degree at Texas Woman’s University. After completing a dietetic internship at the Michael E Debakey VA Medical Center in 2008, she joined Houston VA as a dietician.

Eitel has worked in both inpatient and outpatient clinical settings, is a certified diabetes care and education specialist and is trained in whole health coaching.

Eitel was inspired to work for the Department of Veterans Affairs following her father’s cataract surgery. She is married to a U.S. Navy Veteran who receives his health care within the VA system. When not at work, she volunteers within her community as a member of Baytown Junior Forum.